Trending Now
Home International 8 Muslim states condemn Israeli settler’s incursion into Al Aqsa Mosque compound
8 Muslim states condemn Israeli settler’s incursion into Al Aqsa Mosque compound
International

8 Muslim states condemn Israeli settler’s incursion into Al Aqsa Mosque compound

July 24, 2026

ISLAMABAD, July 24– Pakistan and seven other Muslim-majority countries on Friday strongly condemned Israeli settlers’ incursion into the Al Aqsa Mosque compound, calling the move a provocative violation of international law and the historical status quo at the holy site.

In a joint statement issued by the foreign ministers of Pakistan, Egypt, Türkiye, Indonesia, Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, the countries denounced what they described as escalating Israeli actions at the mosque compound, including mass incursions by Israeli settlers led by extremist ministers under the protection of Israeli forces.

The statement said the actions violated international law, relevant UN resolutions and the historical and legal status quo governing the holy sites in occupied East Jerusalem.

The ministers rejected any attempts to alter the historical, legal and demographic character of occupied East Jerusalem and reaffirmed that the entire Al Aqsa Mosque compound is a Muslim place of worship administered exclusively by the Jerusalem Endowments and Al Aqsa Mosque Affairs Department under Jordan’s Ministry of Awqaf.

They urged Israel to lift restrictions on access to the Old City of Jerusalem and Al Aqsa Mosque, refrain from obstructing Muslim worshippers, and called on the international community to press Israel to end what they described as ongoing violations against Islamic and Christian holy sites. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 29
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

2 killed, 5 injured in Israeli airstrikes on...

January 25, 2026

Witchcraft Case Rocks Hichilema’s Presidency

September 16, 2025

UN maritime agency calls for urgent release of...

July 6, 2026

Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City to pilot AI...

February 23, 2026

Up to 60 feared dead in strong quake...

October 1, 2025

97 killed, over 4.4 mln affected by floods...

September 13, 2025

Iran’s supreme leader reappoints Mohseni-Ejei as judiciary chief

July 5, 2026

Britain issues travel advice for UAE amid regional...

February 28, 2026

Social media platforms required to deactivate accounts of...

September 16, 2025

EU preliminarily finds Meta in breach of digital...

April 29, 2026
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.