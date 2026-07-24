8 Muslim states condemn Israeli settler’s incursion into Al Aqsa Mosque compound

ISLAMABAD, July 24– Pakistan and seven other Muslim-majority countries on Friday strongly condemned Israeli settlers’ incursion into the Al Aqsa Mosque compound, calling the move a provocative violation of international law and the historical status quo at the holy site.

In a joint statement issued by the foreign ministers of Pakistan, Egypt, Türkiye, Indonesia, Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, the countries denounced what they described as escalating Israeli actions at the mosque compound, including mass incursions by Israeli settlers led by extremist ministers under the protection of Israeli forces.

The statement said the actions violated international law, relevant UN resolutions and the historical and legal status quo governing the holy sites in occupied East Jerusalem.

The ministers rejected any attempts to alter the historical, legal and demographic character of occupied East Jerusalem and reaffirmed that the entire Al Aqsa Mosque compound is a Muslim place of worship administered exclusively by the Jerusalem Endowments and Al Aqsa Mosque Affairs Department under Jordan’s Ministry of Awqaf.

They urged Israel to lift restrictions on access to the Old City of Jerusalem and Al Aqsa Mosque, refrain from obstructing Muslim worshippers, and called on the international community to press Israel to end what they described as ongoing violations against Islamic and Christian holy sites. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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