Africa records over 2,400 cholera deaths in 2025: Africa CDC

ADDIS ABABA, May 22 — Africa has recorded more than 2,400 deaths due to ongoing cholera outbreaks in different parts of the continent in 2025, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has said.

During an online media briefing on Thursday night, Yap Boum II, deputy incident manager for mpox at the Africa CDC, said since the start of this year, the continent has recorded 115,513 cholera cases and 2,424 related deaths.

Data from the African Union’s specialized healthcare agency show that South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Angola, and Sudan are the most cholera-affected countries in Africa.

Noting that the four countries are currently experiencing “severe” cholera outbreaks, Boum said these countries contribute 84 percent of the total cases and 92 percent of deaths reported in Africa in 2025.

South Sudan witnessed the highest number of casualties from cholera, with 848 deaths in 2025, while Angola and the DRC recorded 609 and 513 deaths, respectively, it was noted.

According to the Africa CDC, inadequate clean and safe water is the major driver of recurring cholera outbreaks in Africa, which is further exacerbated by strained health systems as the continent grapples with a number of disease outbreaks and public health emergencies.

Boum also stressed that a coordinated regional and continental response is urgently needed to control the spread of cholera outbreaks across Africa. (Xinhua)