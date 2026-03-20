Trending Now
Home International Kuwait reports key refinery attacked again
Kuwait reports key refinery attacked again
International

Kuwait reports key refinery attacked again

March 20, 2026

KUWAIT CITY, March 20– One of Kuwait’s key oil refineries came under another round of drone attacks early Friday, sparking a fire in parts of the facility, according to the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation.

The state-run company said several drones struck the Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery, which was also attacked Thursday, setting off fires that were quickly brought under control.

Firefighting and emergency response teams were immediately deployed to the scene to contain the blaze. Local authorities also shut down several units within the refinery and implemented necessary safety measures to protect workers and secure the facility.

Preliminary assessments found no injuries. The incidents came amid escalating tensions following joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran that began last month.

Iran has since responded with missile and drone attacks targeting Israeli and U.S. assets across the Middle East. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 17
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Fifty five civilians killed in three weeks in...

June 12, 2022

What to know about impact of Middle East...

March 6, 2026

Merz says parts of U.S. security strategy “unacceptable”...

December 10, 2025

Fukushima nuclear-contaminated wastewater discharge tops 130,000 tons

December 23, 2025

Reddit files High Court challenge against Australia’s under-16...

December 12, 2025

UAE summons Israeli deputy ambassador over Doha strike,...

September 12, 2025

Burkina Faso imposes reciprocal visa ban on U.S....

December 31, 2025

Senior Russian army officer killed in car explosion

April 25, 2025

Border residents in S. Lebanon live with caution...

February 1, 2026

Malaysia to display artwork related to 1MDB

December 24, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.