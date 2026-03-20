Kuwait reports key refinery attacked again

KUWAIT CITY, March 20– One of Kuwait’s key oil refineries came under another round of drone attacks early Friday, sparking a fire in parts of the facility, according to the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation.

The state-run company said several drones struck the Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery, which was also attacked Thursday, setting off fires that were quickly brought under control.

Firefighting and emergency response teams were immediately deployed to the scene to contain the blaze. Local authorities also shut down several units within the refinery and implemented necessary safety measures to protect workers and secure the facility.

Preliminary assessments found no injuries. The incidents came amid escalating tensions following joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran that began last month.

Iran has since responded with missile and drone attacks targeting Israeli and U.S. assets across the Middle East. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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