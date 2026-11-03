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Britain launches study into human exposure to “forever chemicals”
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Britain launches study into human exposure to “forever chemicals”

November 3, 2026

LONDON, Nov. 3– The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) announced Tuesday that it will launch a major study to assess people’s exposure to so-called “forever chemicals” and other potentially harmful substances, including lead and arsenic, and their possible effects on human health.

The study will analyze blood and urine samples collected through the existing Health Survey for England to determine levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), heavy metals and other chemicals in the population. Initial findings are expected in 2027.

PFAS, commonly known as “forever chemicals” because of their persistence in the environment, are widely used in industrial processes and consumer products. Growing concerns about their potential health risks have prompted increased research and monitoring worldwide.

Dr Edward Wynne-Evans, UKHSA’s director of radiation, chemicals, climate and environmental hazards, said significant gaps remain in understanding what different levels of PFAS exposure mean for an individual’s long-term health.

“The evidence available to date suggests that any health effects are likely to be limited,” he said, adding that the strongest evidence currently points to possible associations with raised cholesterol and lower birth weight.

However, further research is needed to better understand these findings and their significance, he said.

The UKHSA said it is working with international partners to monitor emerging evidence and assess potential health risks. It does not currently recommend routine blood testing for PFAS, citing insufficient evidence to determine what medical action should follow a particular test result.

(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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