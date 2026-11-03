Trending Now
Home accident Sri Lanka approves contracts for post-cyclone road repairs
Sri Lanka approves contracts for post-cyclone road repairs
accidentAsiaClimate and WeatherCurrent AffairsInternationaltragedy

Sri Lanka approves contracts for post-cyclone road repairs

November 3, 2026

COLOMBO, Nov. 3 — Sri Lanka’s Cabinet of Ministers has approved three contracts with a combined value of approximately 3.33 billion rupees (about 10.03 million U.S. dollars) to rehabilitate and upgrade several road sections damaged by Cyclone Ditwah, according to a Cabinet decision released Tuesday.

The contracts were awarded following a National Competitive Bidding process, with the Cabinet approving proposals submitted by the Minister of Transport, Highways and Urban Development.

The awards were made to the lowest substantially responsive bidders following bid evaluations and recommendations from the High-Level Procurement Committees.

Sri Lanka was hit by Cyclone Ditwah in late November to early December in 2025. The devastating storm caused more than 600 deaths and an estimated 4.1 billion U.S. dollars of damage.

(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

Post Views: 32
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Russia says it launched 7 rounds of strikes,...

July 10, 2026

No kidding! Japanese firm to offer “drive-thru” funeral...

September 19, 2017

Russia says strike on Iranian port risks drawing...

March 20, 2026

At least 4 dead as tornado rips through...

March 7, 2026

China urges U.S. to stop using so-called “China...

January 19, 2026

Australia prepares emergency support as diphtheria outbreak worsens

May 20, 2026

Determined partnership makes farming pay handsomely in east...

January 12, 2026

6 months after the aggression against Iran; Washington...

September 10, 2026

Japanese scholar warns against real danger of Japanese...

December 23, 2025

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei briefly tops 70,000 for 1st...

October 5, 2026
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.