Sri Lanka approves contracts for post-cyclone road repairs

COLOMBO, Nov. 3 — Sri Lanka’s Cabinet of Ministers has approved three contracts with a combined value of approximately 3.33 billion rupees (about 10.03 million U.S. dollars) to rehabilitate and upgrade several road sections damaged by Cyclone Ditwah, according to a Cabinet decision released Tuesday.

The contracts were awarded following a National Competitive Bidding process, with the Cabinet approving proposals submitted by the Minister of Transport, Highways and Urban Development.

The awards were made to the lowest substantially responsive bidders following bid evaluations and recommendations from the High-Level Procurement Committees.

Sri Lanka was hit by Cyclone Ditwah in late November to early December in 2025. The devastating storm caused more than 600 deaths and an estimated 4.1 billion U.S. dollars of damage.

(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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