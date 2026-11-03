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(Special for CAFS) Guinea bans illegal gold mining activities in Siguiri administrative region
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(Special for CAFS) Guinea bans illegal gold mining activities in Siguiri administrative region

November 3, 2026

CONAKRY, Nov.  — The Guinean government has announced a total ban on illegal and disorderly gold mining activities in the northeastern administrative region of Siguiri, according to a joint statement signed by several government ministers on Monday.

The decision follows inspection and assessment missions conducted in the region in recent months, which revealed alarming environmental degradation caused by gold mining activities carried out in violation of existing regulations, said Mamadou Aliou Sow, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense.

According to the statement, these practices have led to the destruction of soil, agricultural land and vegetation due to the use of heavy machinery. They have also caused pollution and silting of the Niger River, the Tinkisso River and their tributaries.

The authorities also denounced the use of dredgers, explosives, mercury, cyanide and other chemicals hazardous to the environment at mining sites.

The spokesperson recalled that mining activities are strictly prohibited in riverbeds and along riverbanks, on agricultural land and grazing areas, in protected areas and classified forests, as well as near residential areas and public infrastructure.

To ensure compliance with these measures, a permanent monitoring and surveillance system will be deployed in the Siguiri administrative region, involving the armed forces, the national gendarmerie, the national police, customs services and nature conservation officers.

Inspections will also be conducted along road and river routes, as well as at various entry points to the region, to prevent the transportation of heavy machinery, dredgers, explosives and chemicals intended for illegal mining activities.

Defense and security forces will also verify the identities and residency status of people present at mining sites, and foreign nationals found to be staying in the country illegally will be subject to the procedures prescribed by law, the spokesperson said.

The statement also prohibits any citizen from providing protection, in any capacity, to any individual or legal entity in connection with these operations.

Administrative and local authorities, traditional and religious leaders, youth and women’s organizations, as well as mining operators, have been urged to cooperate with the authorities and report any illegal activities to the relevant services, it added.

The government stressed that these measures do not undermine the importance of the gold sector to the national economy, but are aimed at protecting local communities, preserving the environment and ensuring that mineral resources are exploited in accordance with national laws and the principles of sustainable development.

(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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