4 Palestinians injured, 3 arrested by Israeli army in Gaza: sources

GAZA, Oct. 25 — Four Palestinians were wounded by Israeli fire in the Gaza Strip on Saturday, while Israeli naval forces detained three fishermen off Gaza City, Palestinian sources said.

Witnesses said an Israeli drone fired at least one missile at a vehicle in Bani Suhaila, east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said two people were seriously injured and taken to hospital. In Rafah, a child was seriously wounded by Israeli gunfire near the al-Baraksat area, Palestinian medical sources said.

Al-Awda Hospital in the Nuseirat refugee camp reported receiving one casualty from Israeli fire toward homes east of al-Bureij camp.

Residents said Israeli artillery also shelled several areas east of Gaza, alongside airstrikes in zones under Israeli control.

The Israel-Hamas war erupted on Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas-led militants attacked southern Israel, killing about 1,200 people and taking around 250 hostages.

Israel’s subsequent offensive has left more than 68,000 dead and 170,000 wounded in Gaza, according to local health authorities.

Since a ceasefire took effect on Oct. 11, 93 people have been killed and over 300 injured, the authorities said on Saturday.

Zakaria Bakr, coordinator of Gaza’s Fishermen’s Committees, said Israeli naval forces opened fire on small boats off Gaza City, destroying two and arresting three fishermen from one family.

The Israeli military has not commented on those incidents. Meanwhile, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said shelter and winter supplies for displaced Gazans remain blocked from entering the enclave, despite being stocked in its warehouses in Jordan and Egypt.

“With winter approaching in Gaza, the need for shelter and warmth is increasing,” the UNRWA said on X, urging Israel to allow deliveries under the current ceasefire deal. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 96