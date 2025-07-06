Merchant vessel under attack off Yemen’s coast: report

ADEN, Yemen, July 6 — A merchant vessel was attacked by several armed small boats off the coast of Yemen, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported Sunday.

The incident occurred approximately 51 nautical miles southwest of Hodeidah, a major port city controlled by Yemen’s Houthi group, the UKMTO said in a statement posted on social media platform X.

The small boats used small arms and rocket-propelled grenades to attack the merchant vessel, and armed personnel onboard the vessel returned fire, the UKMTO said, adding that “the situation is ongoing.”

Details about the targeted vessel remain undisclosed, and authorities are investigating the incident.

The UKMTO has issued a navigational warning urging all vessels transiting the area to exercise extreme caution and report any suspicious activity immediately. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the incident. (Xinhua)

