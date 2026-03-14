Trending Now
Home International Israeli army says destroyed major space research center in Tehran
Israeli army says destroyed major space research center in Tehran
International

Israeli army says destroyed major space research center in Tehran

March 14, 2026

JERUSALEM, March 14– The Israel Defense Forces said in a statement on Saturday that it dismantled the primary research center of the Iranian Space Agency in Tehran.

The Israeli army claimed that the center, struck on Friday evening, contained strategic laboratories used for research, including developing military satellites for surveillance, intelligence collection, and directing fire toward targets across the Middle East.

According to the statement, the Israeli army also struck several Iranian aerial defense systems production sites in Tehran, including a key factory used to produce Iranian air defense systems.

On Feb. 28, Israel and the United States launched joint attacks on Tehran and several other Iranian cities, killing Iran’s then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, along with senior military commanders and civilians.

Iran responded by launching waves of missile and drone strikes targeting Israel and U.S. bases and assets in the Middle East. (Namibia Daily News /  Xinhua)

Post Views: 18
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Canada’s GDP continues down in May

July 31, 2021

WHO warns antimicrobial resistance of reversing decades of...

November 18, 2025

Gustavo Petro elected president of Colombia in second...

June 20, 2022

Laos assures fuel supply remains stable

March 12, 2026

Economic Watch: High volatility seen in commodity prices...

March 8, 2022

Putin, Trump hold phone call on progress in...

December 29, 2025

Namibia’s founding president hails departing 13th batch of...

July 23, 2021

A ceasefire, an open wound, a future decided...

December 27, 2025

Dutch gov’t suspends control over semiconductor manufacturer Nexperia

November 19, 2025

UN, humanitarian partners condemn attacks on civilians in...

October 29, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.