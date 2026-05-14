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Indian cargo vessel sinks in suspected drone attack off Oman, maritime analyst says
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Indian cargo vessel sinks in suspected drone attack off Oman, maritime analyst says

May 14, 2026

LONDON, May 14 — An Indian cargo vessel, the MSV HAJI ALI, sank off the coast of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz following a suspected drone attack, with all crew members rescued safely, London-headquartered maritime security analysis firm Windward said on Thursday.

The 57-meter vessel, sailing under the Indian flag, was operating with its Automatic Identification System switched off at the time of the incident, according to Windward.

The ship recently departed Somalia and was en route to Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates, transporting livestock, according to maritime security firm Vanguard Tech.

Windward said the incident highlights the growing risks facing smaller commercial vessels operating along strategic maritime chokepoints such as the Strait of Hormuz.

While international attention has largely centered on the security of major oil tankers, smaller vessels are becoming increasingly vulnerable amid the region’s ongoing conflict, the firm added. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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