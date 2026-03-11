Trending Now
Thai cargo ship attacked in Strait of Hormuz, 20 crew rescued

March 11, 2026

BANGKOK, March 11– A Thai cargo ship came under attack on Wednesday while sailing in the Strait of Hormuz, said the Royal Thai Navy.

So far, 20 crew members have been rescued and taken to Oman for settlement. The vessel involved is the Mayuree Naree, owned by Precious Shipping PCL, which departed from a port in Khalifa, the United Arab Emirates, in the early hours of Wednesday and was attacked around 11 a.m. local time in the Strait of Hormuz.

Following the incident, the Royal Thai Navy immediately coordinated rescue efforts. The Royal Navy of Oman has rescued 20 Thai crew members and transported them to Khasab, Oman.

Authorities are continuing to search for the remaining three crew members. The Thai Navy added that the exact cause of the attack is under investigation. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

