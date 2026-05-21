Italy urges EU sanctions on Israeli minister over treatment of Gaza flotilla activists

ROME, May 21 — Italy has asked the European Union (EU) to sanction Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir after he posted a social media video mocking detained activists from the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said Thursday on social media platform X that he had formally requested the EU to put sanctions against Ben-Gvir on the agenda of the next meeting of EU foreign ministers.

In a post, he described Ben-Gvir’s actions as “unacceptable,” accusing Israel of “seizing the activists in international waters and subjecting them to harassment and humiliation, in violation of the most basic human rights.”

The flotilla set sail from Türkiye’s Marmaris coast last Thursday in a third attempt to break Israel’s blockade of Gaza and deliver aid to Palestinians in the war-devastated enclave. Hundreds of flotilla members were brought to Israel’s Ashdod Port on Wednesday after Ben-Gvir released a video showing some of them shackled and forced to kneel.

In the video, dozens of activists are seen kneeling on the floor with their heads bowed and hands bound behind their backs with zip ties while the Israeli national anthem blared over loudspeakers.

The Israeli ministry said the country would not allow any breach of what it called the “lawful” naval blockade of Gaza, describing the flotilla as “a PR stunt in the service of Hamas.”

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Tajani on Wednesday issued a joint statement condemning the treatment of the detained activists. They said Italy’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation would summon the Israeli ambassador to Italy to seek formal clarification over the incident.

The incident has drawn criticism from a group of European countries, many of whose citizens were among the detained activists. Governments condemned the humiliation of detainees as unacceptable and inhumane, and demanded explanations, apologies and the release of their nationals. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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