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Sri Lanka launches digital platform to further attract foreign investors
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Sri Lanka launches digital platform to further attract foreign investors

May 31, 2026

COLOMBO, May 31 — Sri Lanka’s Board of Investment (BOI) has recently launched “Ready to Invest,” a digital platform that places 30 structured, project-ready investment opportunities directly in front of international investors, according to local media outlets.

The platform presents projects across eight priority sectors, namely tourism and leisure, manufacturing, transport and logistics, information and communications technology, agriculture and agro-processing, urban development, aviation and maritime infrastructure, and renewable energy.

The BOI said the initiative aims to connect foreign investors with projects prepared for international partnerships and faster engagement.

Sri Lanka recorded 5.0 percent economic growth in 2024 and 2025 after its recent economic crisis, while foreign direct investment reached 1.06 billion U.S. dollars in 2025, up 73 percent from the previous year.

Tourism revenue rose to 3.22 billion dollars in 2025, supported by 2.3 million international arrivals.

The BOI said 1.9 billion dollars in approved projects are ready to break ground, with another 1.4 billion dollars in the pipeline.

The platform also allows investors to submit applications, track approvals, make payments and access documents online, state media said.(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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