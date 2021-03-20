India donates 30 000 vaccines doses to Namibia.

Windhoek, Mar 20 – The Government of the republic of India today donated 30 000 Covidshield (Oxford AstraZenaca) Vaccines doses to the Government of the Republic of Namibia in order to fight against the global pandemic of Covid-19 in the country.

Speaking at the official hand over ceremony in Windhoek at the Hosea Kutako International Airport, India High Commissioner to Namibia H.E. Mr. Prashant Agrawal emphasis the important milestone in the historically close and friendly ties between India and Namibia. “Our two nations have always stood together in difficult times, and we are hopeful that these vaccines doses would boost our common fight against this pandemic the most serious challenge of our times.

The Covidshield (Oxford AstraZeneca ) doses were produced by Serum Institute of India, the largest producer of vaccines in the world, making up to 1.5 billion doses every year.

It is estimated that 2 out of 3 children in the world have received Serum vaccines shots that will now include Namibian children.

According to the High Commissioner, the Covidshield (Oxford AstraZeneca) vaccines have already been approved by World Health Organization in the form of Emergency Use Listing on 15 of February 2021.

In his concluding remarks, the High Commissioner extended his heartfelt greetings to all Namibian for the Independence Day tomorrow.

During her Acceptance remarks, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International relations and cooperation quoted President Geingob when he once said:”India is Namibia’s friend, past, present and future. India stood shoulder to shoulder with us in our quest for independence, today India stands shoulder to shoulder with us in our determination to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Hon. Nandi-Ndaitwa gave heartfelt and sincere gratitude to the government and people of India for the generous donation of 30 000 doses of the Covishield COVID-19 vaccines. “Your donation will make a big difference in our fight against the virus,

India has always been the voice of those who were suppressed, and to- day, once again, India stands up for the fight against vaccine inequity.

Thank you India, for initiating and presenting the move before the World Trade Organization for an emergency temporary waiver of some Trade- Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) rules to enable greater production and supply of Covid-19 vaccines, treatments, and di- agnostic test.

Thank you India, for the Vaccine Maitri (vaccine friendship) drive, for facilitating vaccine supplies for those in need. We hope that other vac- cine-producing countries will follow suit. Many of the developing coun- tries would not have gotten their vaccines so early if India would not have supplied them.”

Reading the speech of Minister of health and social services on his behalf, the deputy minister of health and social services hon. Esther Muinjangue said the 30 000 doses Covidshield (Oxford AstraZeneca) vaccines came at the right time when Namibia has just kick off the vaccines rollout about 24hours of the program commencement. “The government of Namibia extends gratitude to the government of India for such great donation. The donation shows the excellent bilateral relationship the two countries have and continues to grow to a high level friendship that exist between the two countries”.

