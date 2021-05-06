Chinese yuan stays flat last week

BEIJING, May 6 -- China's yuan stayed flat against a basket of currencies last week, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS). The CFETS yuan exchange rate composite index, which measures the yuan's strength relative to a basket of currencies, remained unchanged at 96.78 on April 30, according to the CFETS. The index compares the yuan with the value of 24 currencies, including the U.S. dollar, euro and Japanese yen. Last week also saw an index that measures the yuan against the Bank for International Settlements currency basket down 0.01 points to 100.92. The index measuring the yuan against the Special Drawing Rights basket edged up 0.1 points to 95.83. Xinhua