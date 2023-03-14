Trending Now
Current Affairs

Important Notice: SIM Registration Must be Done In-Person at MTC Centers

March 14, 2023

By Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, March 14  —  MTC, a leading telecommunications company in Namibia, has issued a warning to the public regarding fraudulent activities related to SIM card registration. The company has advised that the mandatory SIM registration process can only be done in person through MTC SIM registration officials at their Mobile Homes or at various mobile field campaigns.

The warning comes after reports emerged that individuals are going door to door, claiming to be MTC officials, and conducting SIM registrations for a fee while collecting people’s identity cards. MTC has categorically stated that this practice is not allowed and that SIM registration can only be done in person at a designated MTC registration centre.

MTC has also cautioned the public against using the SMS short code *68966# to register SIM cards. While the shortcode is indeed an MTC code, it is meant for the Electronic Voucher (E-Voucher) registration platform. The E-Voucher platform is exclusively for vendors who sell MTC airtime online and receive a commission of 6% on sales.

To register a SIM card, customers must appear in person and bring their national identity document and proof of residence where applicable. MTC has urged the public to be vigilant and to report any suspicious activities related to SIM card registration to the authorities.

MTC has provided more information on the E-Voucher platform and its usage on its website, and customers are encouraged to visit the FAQ page for more details. The company has reiterated its commitment to providing reliable and secure telecommunications services to its customers and has urged them to take the necessary precautions when registering their SIM cards.  – Namibia Daily News

