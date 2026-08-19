Namibia moves to centralize management of commercial public assets

WINDHOEK, Aug. 18 — The Namibian government is moving to centralize the management of commercial public assets under the newly established Public Assets Management Agency of Namibia (PAMA), with dozens of properties identified for possible transfer to the agency.

Ministry of Works and Transport spokesperson Julius Ngweda said in a statement Tuesday that the initiative is aimed at improving accountability, reducing duplication and ensuring that state properties are managed in a more strategic and economically beneficial manner.

As part of the initial phase, 56 properties currently under the Namibia Industrial Development Agency (NIDA), valued at about 277 million Namibia dollars (about 17 million U.S. dollars), have been earmarked for potential transfer to PAMA, Ngweda said.

NIDA’s latest property assessment covers a portfolio of 104 properties. Ngweda stressed that the proposed transfers remain subject to legal, financial and administrative due diligence before any final decisions are made.

“The government intends for PAMA to operate with a robust governance and management structure that ensures clear lines of accountability and responsibility,” he said.

He added that the longer-term objective is to establish a more coordinated and strategic approach to managing commercial public assets across the state.

The property transfers will be implemented in phases, with no fixed completion deadline as legal reviews and institutional staffing arrangements are still underway, according to the ministry. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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