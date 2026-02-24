Philippines completes underwater search of sunken ferry

MANILA, Feb. 24– The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Tuesday said it has completed a full underwater search of passenger ferry MV Trisha Kerstin 3, which sank off Basilan province on Jan. 26, leaving at least 65 people dead.

The PCG said 27 days of high-risk technical deep-water diving operations near Baluk-Baluk Island in Basilan resulted in the recovery of 22 bodies from the wreck, bringing the confirmed death toll to 65, with 14 passengers still missing.

At least 293 people survived the disaster. Since Jan. 28, Coast Guard divers faced strong underwater currents, near-zero visibility caused by heavy siltation, submerged hazards and structural instability while searching the vessel, said Commodore Rejard Marfe, commander of the Coast Guard District Southwestern Mindanao.

He said divers systematically examined Deck A, Deck B, the car deck and the engine room.

The engine room search was carried out despite oil contamination and scattered debris that further reduced visibility.

Although the entire ferry has been searched, divers will continue operations until Thursday to conduct re-swiping procedures to ensure no area is left unchecked and to provide closure to the victims’ families, especially of the missing.

All dives were documented through underwater video recordings to support the ongoing investigation into the sinking.

The tragedy ranks among the Philippines’ deadliest maritime incidents in recent years, renewing concerns about the safety of sea travel in the archipelagic country, where ferries remain the primary mode of inter-island transport. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

