By Staff Reporter

NAIROBI, March 14 — World Animal Protection has released its Pecking Order Report, which exposes that most companies in the food industry are not taking meaningful action to improve the welfare of chickens in their supply chains. The report states that companies’ inaction poses a threat not only to animal welfare but also to human health, with antibiotic overuse in farming contributing to a deadly superbug crisis. The report calls on companies to raise welfare standards to reduce the need for routine antibiotics used to prevent diseases among animals kept in poor conditions.

The report’s key findings showed that Kenchic is the leading company in Kenya in broiler chicken welfare with an overall percentage of 42%. They managed an 83% score in Commitments and Targets, placing them in Tier 2 (good Progress). However, they are yet to start reporting on their commitments, just like most global food companies. Carrefour scored 17% overall and 33% in Commitments and Targets. Most local companies assessed were performing poorly and had no animal welfare policies or commitments.

The report recommends four actions to improve animal welfare on farms. These include developing animal welfare policies aligned with the Farm Animal Responsible Minimum Standards (FARMS), reporting on performance in delivering the farm animal welfare policy, and reviewing the Food Animals’ Welfare – Code of Practice DKS 2829:2018 to align it with the globally recognized FARMS. The report urges global fast-food companies to liaise with their headquarters and franchises in other regions to eliminate double standards within their supply chain.

Dr. Victor Yamo, Farming Campaigns Manager at World Animal Protection, said that while progress has been made by some companies, others must be held accountable for their shameful lack of consideration for animal welfare. The report highlights the need for fast-food companies to take urgent action to address animal welfare and human health concerns. Consumers are increasingly holding companies accountable for the treatment of animals used in their supply chains, and companies must recognize that there is no justification for profiting from the pain of sentient beings. – Namibia Daily News