IMF projects Zimbabwe’s economy to grow by 5 pct in 2026

February 6, 2026

HARARE, Feb. 6 — The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Friday projected Zimbabwe’s growth at around 5 percent in 2026, driven by continued recovery in key agriculture and mining sectors.

In a statement issued at the conclusion of an IMF staff mission to Zimbabwe, the agency said Zimbabwe’s economic recovery continues, supported by tight monetary policy, improved fiscal discipline, and favorable external conditions.

It noted that growth strengthened in 2025, surpassing an initial 6.6 percent projection with solid performances in agriculture and mining, boosted by high gold prices and recovering platinum and lithium output.

“Looking ahead, growth in 2026 is projected at around 5 percent, supported by continued strength in agriculture and mining,” the IMF said.

It added that January’s 4.1 percent inflation rate, which fell to single digits in almost 30 years, is expected to remain in single digits, reflecting tight monetary conditions and a more stable foreign exchange market.

The IMF said that based on this progress, continued efforts will help entrench stability, deepen confidence in the local currency, enhance the functioning of the foreign exchange market, sustain the rebuilding of reserve buffers, and reinforce the policy and institutional foundations for durable and broad-based growth. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

