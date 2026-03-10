Trending Now
Home International Russia ready to work with Europe on oil, gas if signals of readiness emerge: Putin
International

Russia ready to work with Europe on oil, gas if signals of readiness emerge: Putin

March 10, 2026

MOSCOW, March 10– Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Russia remains ready to cooperate with Europe on oil and natural gas supplies, but needs clear signals from European countries indicating their willingness to cooperate.

“If European companies and European buyers suddenly decide to reorient themselves and provide us with long-term, sustainable cooperation, devoid of political pressures, free from political pressures, then go ahead.

We’ve never refused,” Putin said. The remarks came amid soaring oil prices sent high by U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran. The European Union, which banned maritime imports of Russian crude in 2022, will bear the brunt of the shock of the intense conflicts, analysts warned.

Putin also said the EU plans to introduce additional restrictions starting on April 25 on purchases of Russian energy resources, aiming to phase out such imports completely by 2027.

In light of these plans, the Russian government has been tasked with assessing the feasibility and appropriateness of halting energy supplies to the European market, he added.

“We should not sit back and wait for the door to be closed on us,” Putin said, noting that Russia should act proactively to redirect its energy exports from Europe to more attractive markets and gain a firm foothold in those regions.

Russia remains a reliable supplier of energy resources and will continue providing oil and gas to countries that have proven to be dependable partners, he noted, citing states in the Asia-Pacific region as well as some Eastern European countries, including Slovakia and Hungary. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 32
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Israel says Turkish troops won’t be part of...

November 10, 2025

Russia denies reports about embassy evacuation in Venezuela

December 23, 2025

Australian gov’t commits additional 35 mln USD for...

January 29, 2026

Over 970 sign “anti-tariff declaration” against Trump’s tariff...

April 22, 2025

Trump demands “total access” to Venezuela

January 5, 2026

Britain’s unemployment rises

December 16, 2025

Global South seeks just, equal seat at world’s...

December 21, 2025

Nissan holds first ever continent-wide communications masterclass

October 13, 2022

Cambodia denies using Temple of Preah Vihear as...

February 27, 2026

Bubi People Renew Call for Independence from Equatorial...

October 14, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.