Russia ready to work with Europe on oil, gas if signals of readiness emerge: Putin

MOSCOW, March 10– Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Russia remains ready to cooperate with Europe on oil and natural gas supplies, but needs clear signals from European countries indicating their willingness to cooperate.

“If European companies and European buyers suddenly decide to reorient themselves and provide us with long-term, sustainable cooperation, devoid of political pressures, free from political pressures, then go ahead.

We’ve never refused,” Putin said. The remarks came amid soaring oil prices sent high by U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran. The European Union, which banned maritime imports of Russian crude in 2022, will bear the brunt of the shock of the intense conflicts, analysts warned.

Putin also said the EU plans to introduce additional restrictions starting on April 25 on purchases of Russian energy resources, aiming to phase out such imports completely by 2027.

In light of these plans, the Russian government has been tasked with assessing the feasibility and appropriateness of halting energy supplies to the European market, he added.

“We should not sit back and wait for the door to be closed on us,” Putin said, noting that Russia should act proactively to redirect its energy exports from Europe to more attractive markets and gain a firm foothold in those regions.

Russia remains a reliable supplier of energy resources and will continue providing oil and gas to countries that have proven to be dependable partners, he noted, citing states in the Asia-Pacific region as well as some Eastern European countries, including Slovakia and Hungary. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

