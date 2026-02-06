Trending Now
Africa

Chinese Embassy in Lesotho marks 2026 China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges

February 6, 2026

MASERU, Feb. 6– The Chinese Embassy in Lesotho on Thursday held an event in Maseru, the southern African country’s capital, to celebrate the launch of the 2026 China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges. In his welcoming speech, Charge d’Affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Lesotho Lu Hui said the event reflects the shared commitment of China and Lesotho to people-centered development.

Lu noted that the celebration should serve as a new starting point for both sides to work together with sincerity and creativity, and to carry forward the friendship between China and Lesotho, as well as between China and Africa.

Prince Seeiso Bereng Seeiso of Lesotho highlighted the lasting and transformative impact of people-to-people exchanges, noting that while interactions occur at different levels from officials to ordinary citizens, people-to-people relations are the most sustainable and have the greatest impact.

Mantiti Khabo, principal secretary of the Ministry of Tourism, Sports, Arts, and Culture of Lesotho, outlined the country’s vision for deeper cooperation with China in cultural and creative industries, saying that culture serves as a powerful instrument for development, diplomacy, and mutual understanding,

with broad cooperation potential in areas such as film production, capacity building, and heritage preservation.

The year also coincides with the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and African countries, as well as the 60th anniversary of Lesotho’s independence, representing a significant milestone in bilateral relations. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

