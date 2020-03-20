Home fire kills 2 babies in central Mongolia

ULAN BATOR, March 20 -- Two babies were killed in a home fire in Mongolia's central province of Govisumber, the country's National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said Friday. The fire occurred Wednesday afternoon in a traditional round-shaped dwelling, also called "ger," in Sumber soum of the province, the NEMA said in a statement. "Two sisters, aged two and four respectively, have been killed in the fire. At the time of the case, the children were left home alone," the NEMA said in a statement, warning parents against leaving their children at home unattended. Around 10 children have been killed nationwide so far this year in incidents when they were left home alone, according to the emergency agency. Xinhua