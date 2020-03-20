Nigeria shuts three int’l airports over COVID-19

LAGOS, March 19 -- Nigeria announced the shutdown of three international airports in the country late Thursday as part of precautionary measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The three airports will be closed from Saturday until further notice, according to a statement signed by Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority Director-General Musa Nuhu. The three airports to be shut are Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport in Kano, Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu and the Port Harcourt International Airport in Omagwa. Nuhu said the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in the national capital Abuja and the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, the country's economic hub, will remain open but no flights will be allowed from 13 COVID-19 high-risk countries.Xinhua