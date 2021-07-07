Zimbabwe thanks CPC for supporting its development

HARARE, July 7 — Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Tuesday commended the long-time cooperation between the Communist Party of China (CPC) and Zimbabwe.

In his address to the CPC and World Political Parties Summit via video link in Harare, Mnangagwa said, “the excellent bilateral relations between Zimbabwe and China have been steadily growing since independence.”

He extended congratulations to Chinese President Xi Jinping on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CPC.

Through China’s consistent support, Zimbabwe had been able to implement various development programs cutting across various sectors of the economy, Mnangagwa said.

“The party is indeed grateful to the CPC and the government of the People’s Republic of China for supporting Zimbabwe on its development path and national rejuvenation,” he said.

“A number of infrastructure projects have been undertaken due to Chinese support,” Mnangagwa said.

Mnangagwa added that his ruling ZANU-PF party draws inspiration from the success that has been achieved by the CPC.

Like the CPC which had worked hard to lift Chinese citizens out of poverty over the past decades, ZANU-PF was trudging on with people-centered policies to better the lives of its citizens and develop the economy into a middle-income economy by 2030, Mnangagwa said.

He once again thanked China for its support for Zimbabwe in the fight against COVID-19.

“Since the onset of the pandemic within our jurisdiction, China has made timely and numerous donations of medical equipment and PPEs and most recently COVID-19 (vaccine) doses to our country,” he said.

He also lauded China for advancing and promoting multilateralism in the fight against the pandemic, noting that through China’s magnanimity, the developing world had been able to access COVID-19 vaccines.

He thanked the CPC for organizing the virtual world political parties summit, saying it offers political parties around the world the opportunity to share perspectives on advancing shared development and prosperity for all mankind. Xinhua