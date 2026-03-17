Iran’s president calls for end to using U.S. bases to harm regional ties

TEHRAN, March 17 — Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday called for an end to the use of U.S. military bases in West Asia, which undermines Iran’s relations with neighboring countries.

He made the remarks in a post on social media X while outlining Iran’s position on the ongoing war with the United States and Israel.

Pezeshkian said Iran did not initiate the “brutal” war and defending the country against invasion is its inherent right.

Peace and stability cannot be achieved as long as the U.S. and Israeli aggression against Iran continues, he said.

Iran will not yield to bullying, he added. Pezeshkian also called on the international community to condemn the aggression and urge those involved to abide by international law.

He criticized wars driven by misinformation and expansionism as “medieval” in the 21st century, adding that calls to halt hostilities would be meaningless without guarantees against further attacks on Iran.

On Feb. 28, the United States and Israel launched joint raids on Iran’s capital of Tehran and other cities, killing top officials, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, military servicemen and civilians.

Iran responded with missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and U.S. assets and bases across the region. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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