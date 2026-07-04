South Africa marks Mandela Month with call for community service

CAPE TOWN, July 4 — South Africans have been called on to devote their time to helping build a better South Africa as the country commemorates Mandela Month in July and prepares to mark Nelson Mandela International Day on July 18.

Nelson Mandela International Day was established by the United Nations General Assembly in 2009, while Mandela Month is observed throughout July in South Africa to honor Mandela’s birthday and encourage people to devote 67 minutes — one minute for every year Mandela dedicated to public service — to community service and acts of kindness.

In a statement issued on Friday, the South African government said this year’s Mandela Month and Nelson Mandela International Day will be observed under the theme, “It’s still in our hands to combat poverty and inequity.”

“The theme reminds us that we all have a role to play in building a fairer, more inclusive society through active citizenship, compassion, solidarity and service to others,” the government said.

“The government calls on all South Africans to dedicate their time, skills or resources to making a meaningful difference in their communities during Mandela Month and beyond,” it said.

“Let us honor Nelson Mandela’s legacy by fighting injustice, supporting those in need, advancing reconciliation and promoting human dignity,” it added. “Every action counts. Make every day a Mandela Day.” (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

Post Views: 91