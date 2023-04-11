SAN Takes Legal Action Against Non-Members Misusing Its Certificates

By Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, April 11 — The Security Association of Namibia (SAN) has recently reported receiving multiple complaints about the fraudulent use of its certificates by non-members, causing harm to the association and putting the safety of the public at risk. Fraudulent activities carried out by non-members falsely represent themselves as members of SAN to acquire tenders and contracts. As a result, SAN has requested all stakeholders and end consumers to verify the membership status of any security company claiming to be a member of SAN by contacting the SAN office.

In a statement released by SAN, the association expressed its concerns regarding such fraudulent activities and stated that it would take all necessary legal actions to prevent such acts from happening. SAN also reminded all its members that the use of SAN certificates by non-members is strictly prohibited and that any member found to be involved in such activities would face disciplinary action.

Fraudulent activities in the security industry can have serious consequences and put the public’s safety at risk. It is, therefore, essential to verify the legitimacy of any security company before engaging in any contracts or agreements. SAN’s cautionary announcement to all stakeholders and end consumers is a vital reminder to be vigilant and ensure that all security companies are legitimate and have the necessary certifications and memberships.

SAN has also warned all companies engaging in fraudulent activities that the association would not hesitate to take legal action against them. SAN is committed to working closely with the relevant authorities to ensure that justice is served.

In conclusion, the Security Association of Namibia has urged all stakeholders and end consumers to verify the membership status of any security company claiming to be a member of SAN to prevent fraudulent activities. It is essential to take the necessary precautions to ensure the safety and security of the public and prevent any harm caused by fraudulent activities. SAN’s announcement serves as a reminder to all companies to act with integrity and to ensure that they comply with all legal requirements. – Namibia Daily News