Trending Now
Home InternationalAfrica Afreximbank backs Africa’s industrial drive to advance AfCFTA
Afreximbank backs Africa’s industrial drive to advance AfCFTA
AfricaInternational

Afreximbank backs Africa’s industrial drive to advance AfCFTA

October 3, 2025

ACCRA, Oct. 3 — Africa’s Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) is supporting efforts to build strong industrial and export processing capacity across the continent to drive trade-led development and advance the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), the bank’s president said Thursday.

Benedict Oramah, president of Afreximbank, made the remarks in a keynote lecture at the AfCFTA Secretariat in Accra, the Ghanaian capital.

“Trade-led development in Africa cannot rely solely on trading the same primary commodities. It must entail moving up the value chain,” Oramah said, noting that Africa needs to develop industries such as automotive manufacturing through intra-regional partnerships to seize opportunities under the AfCFTA.

He also noted that Afreximbank has aligned its financing to support industrialization and export growth, facilitating more than 50 industrial projects across all five regions of Africa in 2024 alone, including two major industrial parks in West Africa.

On the automotive sector, Oramah underscored that no single African country has the market size to sustain a large industry, making regional collaboration essential.

The official added that Afreximbank’s work with the AfCFTA is a model of how a financial institution could directly underpin a policy initiative.

On his part, Wamkele Mene, secretary-general of AfCFTA, said the partnership with Afreximbank over the past five years has been enduring and impactful, helping move the initiative from vision to implementation.

“We will keep working with Afreximbank and other partners to turn frameworks into transactions and commitments into jobs, aligning trade policy with finance, standards, and skills so the AfCFTA delivers measurable benefits in every region,” Mene pledged. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 54
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Cape Verde to suspend shipments of parcels valued...

August 28, 2025

Thousands march in Cape Town to protest state...

September 28, 2017

Geingob Congratulates Tanzanian President John Magufuli.

November 2, 2020

China pledges firm support to African development

September 4, 2017

Nigerian gov’t re-imposes curfew, other COVID-19 restrictions over...

May 11, 2021

Israeli fighter jets strike Hamas facilities in response...

September 13, 2021

Saudi Arabia, Pakistan sign mutual defense agreement

September 18, 2025

Liquid, Unitas Global create the largest network of...

September 8, 2021

Zimbabwean president opens country’s premier trade fair

April 30, 2022

Crocodile attacks terrorize villagers in central Rwanda

August 24, 2017
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.