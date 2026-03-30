CAF considering Africa Cup of Nations expansion to 28 teams

JOHANNESBURG, March 30– Confederation of African Football (CAF) President Patrice Motsepe has said that the Africa Cup of Nations could be expanded from 24 to 28 teams.

Motsepe made the remarks on Sunday at a press conference following a CAF executive committee meeting, but did not specify how the tournament structure would change or when the expansion might take effect.

The Africa Cup of Nations was expanded from 16 to 24 teams in 2019.

Motsepe also confirmed that the 2027 tournament will go ahead as planned in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda. After an additional edition in 2028, the competition is expected to move to a four-year cycle.

He added that CAF plans to launch a new national league competition in 2029, to be played annually, with a 16-team finals tournament staged every two years.

“The adjustments reflect CAF’s commitment to developing world-class football with the best African players from all over the world returning to compete on the continent,” Motsepe said.

Motsepe, who was elected CAF president in 2021 and re-elected in 2025, is the first South African to lead the continental soccer governing body. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 87