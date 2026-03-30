Trending Now
Home International CAF considering Africa Cup of Nations expansion to 28 teams
CAF considering Africa Cup of Nations expansion to 28 teams
International

CAF considering Africa Cup of Nations expansion to 28 teams

March 30, 2026

JOHANNESBURG, March 30– Confederation of African Football (CAF) President Patrice Motsepe has said that the Africa Cup of Nations could be expanded from 24 to 28 teams.

Motsepe made the remarks on Sunday at a press conference following a CAF executive committee meeting, but did not specify how the tournament structure would change or when the expansion might take effect.

The Africa Cup of Nations was expanded from 16 to 24 teams in 2019.

Motsepe also confirmed that the 2027 tournament will go ahead as planned in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda. After an additional edition in 2028, the competition is expected to move to a four-year cycle.

He added that CAF plans to launch a new national league competition in 2029, to be played annually, with a 16-team finals tournament staged every two years.

“The adjustments reflect CAF’s commitment to developing world-class football with the best African players from all over the world returning to compete on the continent,” Motsepe said.

Motsepe, who was elected CAF president in 2021 and re-elected in 2025, is the first South African to lead the continental soccer governing body.  (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 87
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Israel launches airstrikes on southern Lebanon overnight

December 9, 2025

S. Korean president’s approval rating falls to 67.0...

January 12, 2026

China’s fiscal policy to place greater emphasis on...

March 22, 2026

Pakistan arrests 4-member cell behind Islamabad judicial complex...

November 14, 2025

Russia successfully test-fires Tsirkon hypersonic missile

November 29, 2021

Central African leaders meet to advance integration, security

September 10, 2025

18 dead in stampede while crossing into Spanish...

June 25, 2022

Namibia becomes critical global uranium supplier amid rising...

September 26, 2025

China launches new group of internet satellites

August 13, 2025

Pakistan reaffirms support for Palestinian people

November 29, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.