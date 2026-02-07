Greenland, Denmark FMs signal “not where we want to be” in U.S. talks

NUUK, Greenland, Feb. 7 — Greenlandic Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt and Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said Saturday that ongoing negotiations with the United States are “still not where we want to be,” signaling that a final agreement remains distant.

Speaking at a trilateral press conference with Canada to mark the opening of Canada’s first consulate in Nuuk, Motzfeldt acknowledged that the situation has improved compared with a month ago, citing the establishment of a diplomatic track and direct dialogue with Washington.

However, she noted that Greenland is “still not where we want to be” in the negotiations and that “there is a long way to go, so it is too early to say where we end.”

Meanwhile, Rasmussen said “We have made it very clear from the start that any solution must respect our red lines.” And he also said he believed “it is possible to find a solution that respects our red lines.”

However, Rasmussen refused to reveal any details of the negotiations. “We are not conducting these negotiations in the open space,” he said, adding that they have “fought to get them into a room” where the involved parties could talk to each other properly.

Greenland, the world’s largest island, is a self-governing territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, with Copenhagen retaining control over defense and foreign policy.

Since returning to office in 2025, U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly expressed a desire to “obtain” Greenland, a move that has sparked backlash across Europe.

Canada and France opened new consulates in Nuuk on Friday as gestures of solidarity with Greenland and its Inuit population. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

