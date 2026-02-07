Russian officials voice hope for greater cooperation as Chinese New Year comes

MOSCOW, Feb. 7 — During the Spring Festival reception for Russian friends held in the Chinese Embassy in Russia on Friday, Russian officials voiced their hope for more cooperation with China while delivering Chinese New Year greetings.

“Chinese New Year in Moscow” festival attracted about 1.5 million visitors in 2025, and this festival for the Year of the Horse will open in the heart of the Russian capital on Feb. 16, said Ivan Melnikov, first deputy speaker of the State Duma.

“The horse symbolizes vitality, dynamism, perseverance and loyalty in traditional culture,” Melnikov said, noting that Russia and China will forge ahead with resolve, deepen mutual trust and expand practical cooperation in the new year.

Gennady Zyuganov, leader of Russia’s Communist Party, expressed hope for success in the implementation of China’s new five-year plan.

“This will enable China to become a leader in economic development, scientific and technological progress, and environmental protection,” he said.

Glad to see great achievements made by the “brotherly Chinese people,” Dmitry Novikov, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs expressed confidence that the Chinese people would achieve greater accomplishments in the Year of the Horse and extended his warmest wishes for prosperity and success.

“Mutual trust between Russia and China is as firm as granite,” said Galina Kulikova, first deputy chairperson of the Russia-China Friendship Association, noting that China will continue to move ahead boldly and steadily with momentum in the Year of the Horse.

Andrey Denisov, first deputy chair of Russia’s Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs, offered his Spring Festival greetings in Mandarin, wishing Chinese friends a joyful Year of the Horse, a prosperous New Year, good health, family happiness and all the best. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

