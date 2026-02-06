U.S. dollar ticks down

Trending Now
February 6, 2026

NEW YORK, Feb. 6 — The U.S. dollar weakened in late trading on Friday. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, fell 0.2 percent to 97.633 at 3 p.m. (2000 GMT).

In late New York trading, the euro climbed to 1.1819 dollars from 1.1794 dollars in the previous session, and the British pound added to 1.3616 dollars from 1.3549 dollars in the previous session.

The U.S. dollar bought 157.1 Japanese yen, higher than 156.9 Japanese yen in the previous session. The U.S. dollar fell to 0.7754 Swiss francs from 0.7774 Swiss francs, and it decreased to 1.3658 Canadian dollars from 1.3682 Canadian dollars.

The U.S. dollar was down to 9.0201 Swedish kronor from 9.0363 Swedish kronor. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

