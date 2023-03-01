Green hosts customer event on cybersecurity

Windhoek, March. 1 — Green Enterprise Solutions (Green) hosted its first quarterly meeting for its clients in partnership with Exclusive Networks from South Africa, with cybersecurity as the main focus of the event. Attendees included various customers of Green, a Namibian technology solutions provider. The event was an opportunity to share knowledge and expertise on cybersecurity, which has become a hot topic in recent years, with attacks becoming more sophisticated and prevalent.

Alec Aronson, the Regional Manager of SADC from Exclusive Networks, shared his insights on the topic, stating that cybersecurity is of utmost importance, as it helps shield data against cyberattacks, data loss, and ransomware. Data is the most valuable resource for any business, and the amount of data is growing exponentially every day. Protection solutions are crucial to preventing downtime for an organization and safeguarding against nightmare scenarios such as data breaches and loss.

Ilana Erasmus, Sales Manager of Green, emphasized the importance of engaging with customers on security and other topics to keep them up-to-date and protected. She expressed her satisfaction at having a globally recognized cybersecurity company like Exclusive Networks participate in the event, as it provided an opportunity to share knowledge and experience with local Namibian organizations.

The event was well received by all attendees, who had the opportunity to learn from experts in the field and gain a deeper understanding of cybersecurity. Green plans to host more events throughout the year, focusing on different aspects of the technology sector, and strengthen partnerships with other ICT companies as well as its relationships with customers.

The meeting highlighted the significance of cybersecurity and the importance of protecting valuable data in today’s digital world. As cyber threats continue to evolve, it is essential for businesses to stay informed and up to date on the latest cybersecurity measures. The partnership between Green and Exclusive Networks is an example of how collaboration and knowledge-sharing can help organizations stay ahead of the curve and mitigate the risks of cyberattacks.