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IRGC says Iran has technological infrastructure to make missiles with far longer ranges
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IRGC says Iran has technological infrastructure to make missiles with far longer ranges

September 22, 2026

TEHRAN, Sept. 22– Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) announced on Tuesday that the country possesses the technological infrastructure to make missiles with significantly longer ranges.

IRGC spokesman Hossein Mohebbi made the announcement in an interview with the official news agency IRNA, stressing that a political decision needs to be made within the country regarding the production of such missiles.

Mohebbi noted that in any confrontation, Iran will unveil new weapons with new ranges, precision and destructive power, emphasizing that battlefield is the best place to test new weapons.

He said Iran recently tested a new missile on an aircraft carrier and a warship both belonging to the United States, adding the missile hit the aircraft carrier, which was within a range of 500 km.

Mohebbi explained that the strike did not disable the U.S. aircraft carrier, but caused damage to it, saying Iran maintains that the strike inflicted casualties, although the United States did not announce that.

Earlier this month, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Mohsen Rezaei told state-run IRIB TV that the country had carried out an important attack “within the preceding 48 hours” against a U.S. aircraft carrier as a warning to make the “enemy” know that its naval blockade is vulnerable. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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