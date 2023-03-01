Capricorn Group donates textbooks and stationery to Namibian schools

By Staff Reporter

Windhoek, March. 1 — Access to quality education is essential for the success of any community. Unfortunately, many Namibian students started the year without textbooks, resorting to sharing or copying down every word from shared textbooks to study at home. Capricorn Group, as a Connector of Positive Change, recognized the need for access to good quality educational material and has donated a collection of 200 Grade 10 and Grade 11 textbooks and a variety of stationery to two Namibian high schools.

On Thursday, 28 February 2023, Capricorn Group donated textbooks and stationery to the M&K Gertze High School in Rehoboth and the Mount View High School in Okahandja Park as part of its #Changemaker programme. The donated textbooks covered three subjects: Accounting, Mathematics, and Economics, used for grades 10 and 11. The stationery included pens, exercise books, pencils, erasers, rulers, mathematical sets, calculators, and printing paper. In addition to the Group’s donation, employees supported the company’s #Changemaker Programme by donating extra second-hand textbooks and various other educational materials.

The Group’s Executive of Brand & Corporate Affairs, Marlize Horn, expressed that access to quality education is essential for the success of communities, and Capricorn Group is proud to support M&K Gertze High School in Rehoboth and Mount View High School in Okahandja Park to provide their students with the best possible learning experience. At the Mount View High School handover, the principal, Sean Möller, welcomed Capricorn Group’s contributions and encouraged other organizations to emulate Capricorn Group’s example to support government efforts through CSR.

The lack of textbooks in mathematics and commerce subjects has been a great challenge for Mount View High School. The Group’s donation of textbooks and stationery has addressed the school’s greatest challenge and means improved academic performance through the attainment of quality symbols. The school faces many other challenges, such as the lack of a school fence, administration block, laboratories, a library, and ablution facilities.

Capricorn Group is committed to giving back to the community through various philanthropic initiatives. The company’s donation of textbooks and stationery to the two schools is one example of its efforts to support education and literacy. Namibia’s education sector is facing severe challenges that impact students nationwide, and the Group believes that by taking hands and collaborating, Namibians can make a difference in the next generation’s lives.

In conclusion, Capricorn Group’s donation of textbooks and stationery to two Namibian high schools is a commendable effort towards improving the quality of education and literacy. With more organizations and individuals stepping up to support education initiatives, Namibia’s education sector can overcome its challenges and provide students with the best possible learning experience.