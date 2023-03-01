Athletics Namibia Hosts Successful Grand Prix Leg 3 and 4 in February 2023

By Staff Reporter

Otjiwarongo, March. 1 — Athletics Namibia successfully hosted two Grand Prix Legs in Rietfontein and Otjiwarongo in February 2023. The National Youth Service Stadium in the Otjozondjupa Region hosted the Grand Prix Leg 3 on 18th February, which saw a total of 129 male athletes and 61 female athletes from 22 athletic clubs participating in various codes and races. The Edugate Prestige Meeting in Otjiwarongo at the Paresis Sports Ground in the Otjozondjupa region hosted the 4th Grand Prix Leg on 25th February, with 48 male and 25 female athletes participating in different athletic codes. A total of 13 athletics clubs participated in the competition.

Athletics Namibia expresses its gratitude to the athletic clubs and teams, coaches, sports administrators, different athletics code officials, parents, partners in the athletics fraternity, Namibia Sports Commissions, Namibian National Olympic Committee, and the Namibia government through the Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Services for their support and assistance in ensuring the successful hosting of the Grand Prix Legs.