Trending Now
Home FeatureSports Athletics Namibia Hosts Successful Grand Prix Leg 3 and 4 in February 2023
Athletics Namibia Hosts Successful Grand Prix Leg 3 and 4 in February 2023
Sports

Athletics Namibia Hosts Successful Grand Prix Leg 3 and 4 in February 2023

March 1, 2023

By Staff Reporter

Otjiwarongo, March. 1  —  Athletics Namibia successfully hosted two Grand Prix Legs in Rietfontein and Otjiwarongo in February 2023. The National Youth Service Stadium in the Otjozondjupa Region hosted the Grand Prix Leg 3 on 18th February, which saw a total of 129 male athletes and 61 female athletes from 22 athletic clubs participating in various codes and races. The Edugate Prestige Meeting in Otjiwarongo at the Paresis Sports Ground in the Otjozondjupa region hosted the 4th Grand Prix Leg on 25th February, with 48 male and 25 female athletes participating in different athletic codes. A total of 13 athletics clubs participated in the competition.

Athletics Namibia expresses its gratitude to the athletic clubs and teams, coaches, sports administrators, different athletics code officials, parents, partners in the athletics fraternity, Namibia Sports Commissions, Namibian National Olympic Committee, and the Namibia government through the Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Services for their support and assistance in ensuring the successful hosting of the Grand Prix Legs.

 

Post Views: 36
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Khomas and Erongo in NYG U-17 football final

May 12, 2018

Namibia to host Hong Kong in ODI cricket...

May 31, 2022

Team Hardap selects strong team for inaugural NYG

May 10, 2018

Countdown to Beijing 2022 | Namibia Olympic Committee...

December 25, 2021

Previous games key to qualification: Manneti

March 27, 2019

Nam invitational squad to face Blue Bulls announced

September 21, 2018

Jarzaquet, Vaissaud win big at ITF world tour...

May 15, 2022

Boxing’s future in safe hands: Rabang

May 17, 2018

Etosha United thrash Robber Chanties

July 23, 2018

Lazio vs Inter among key Serie A battles...

October 25, 2018

No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.