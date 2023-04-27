Old Mutual Namibia Launches Groundbreaking Digital Channels

By Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, April 27 — Old Mutual Namibia has always been at the forefront of innovation, and it continues to provide cutting-edge solutions that enhance its customer experience. Recently, Old Mutual Namibia unveiled two new digital channels, namely the Old Mutual Mobile App and the Old Mutual WhatsApp platform, that promise to be game changers in the insurance industry.

The event was attended by many distinguished guests, and Tassius, the CEO of Old Mutual Namibia, opened the proceedings with a motivational quote by Tony Robbins, “The only limit to your impact is your imagination and commitment.” Tassius highlighted that the two digital channels are part of Old Mutual’s commitment to innovation, transformation, sustainability, and inclusion. The CEO also stressed that innovation is an essential part of the growth strategy of Old Mutual and that the company is dedicated to embracing new ideas, technologies, and processes that promote growth, enhance efficiency, and meet changing customer expectations.

The Old Mutual Mobile App is a financial tool that provides customers with convenience, security, savings, and accessibility. One of the most significant advantages of the app is convenience. Customers can access their portfolios, view and update personal contact details and account information, and apply for new products while on the go. This means that customers can manage their finances with ease and convenience, without having to visit Old Mutual branches.

The app is also designed with strong security mechanisms that guarantee the privacy of users’ financial and personal information. It employs encryption and multi-factor authentication and incorporates biometric security to prevent unwanted access to or theft of consumer data. Therefore, customers can rest assured that their financial information is safe and secure.

Moreover, the Old Mutual Mobile App offers a selection of investing and savings alternatives, allowing users to see the performance, access their investment accounts, and make decisions based on their financial objectives. This means that customers can grow their wealth while having full control of their investments.

Lastly, the Old Mutual Mobile App is accessible to a wide range of customers, available for download on Android, iOS, and Huawei devices, and it is designed to be user-friendly, with an intuitive interface that is easy to navigate.

Old Mutual Namibia also introduced a new feature to their services that allows customers to submit and track their funeral claims through WhatsApp. The WhatsApp funeral claims functionality is designed to be user-friendly and easy to use. Customers can simply send a message to Old Mutual’s WhatsApp number and follow the prompts to submit their claims.

With WhatsApp being one of the most popular messaging platforms globally, this feature provides a convenient and accessible way for customers to manage their funeral claims without having to call or visit Old Mutual branches. This demonstrates Old Mutual’s commitment to providing solutions that exceed their customers’ expectations.

In conclusion, Old Mutual Namibia’s latest innovations are a testament to its dedication to innovation, sustainability, and inclusion. The Old Mutual Mobile App and the Old Mutual WhatsApp platform provide customers with convenient, secure, and accessible solutions that enhance their experience. By embracing new technologies and processes, Old Mutual Namibia is redefining the insurance industry, and it is exciting to see what new innovations they will unveil in the future.

– Namibia Daily News