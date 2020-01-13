Namibian gov’t bans importation of infected fruits from Zambia

WINDHOEK, Jan. 13 -- Namibian Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Forestry on Monday banned the transportation of mangoes suspected of carrying oriental fruit fly (Bactrocera dorsalis) from neighbouring Zambia as well as the north eastern Zambezi region which borders that country. Public Relations Officer in the Ministry Jona Musheko said the fruits carry Bactrocera dorsalis, a destructive pest that infests fruits where it occurs, and wherever it is found it causes huge crop losses. He said the ban is meant to protect the production of export commodities such as table grapes, watermelon, butternuts and vegetables. The Ministry of Agriculture reiterated that in the past any reasonable suspicion detected in a consignment of commodities being exported to Europe resulted in that market rejecting Namibian products. "It is therefore critical for the government, through the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Forestry, to maintain the agriculture sector from any plant or animal diseases/pests, most especially those of economic importance." he said. The Namibian government said strict control measures against movement of infected fruits within their borders will continuously be monitored. Xinhau