Arab League condemns attack on military academy in Tripoli

CAIRO, Jan. 6 -- Secretary General of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit strongly denounced on Monday an airstrike on the military academy in Libya's capital Tripoli. "Targeting of residential areas, civil and medical facilities and infrastructures is utterly rejected and condemned under any circumstances," Abul Gheit said in a statement. He warned that such actions will harm all real chances for a political solution for the conflict-torn country. Abul Gheit urged the Libyan warring parties to refrain from further escalations and return to the negotiating table. He reiterated the pan-Arab body's full solidarity with the Libyan people in support of any efforts to restore security and stability. The airstrike that happened on Saturday killed 30 students and injured 33 others, according to Libya's UN-backed government. The UN-backed government accused the east-based army of carrying out the airstrike. The east-based army has been leading a military campaign in and around Tripoli, attempting to take over the city and topple the UN-backed government. Libya has been suffering escalating violence and political instability ever since the fall of the late leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. Xinhau