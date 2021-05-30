Brazil’s Serie A season with 3-0 rout of Santos.

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 30 — Midfielder Thaciano Silva scored a brace as Bahia cruised to a 3-0 home win over Santos on the opening day of the Brazilian Serie A season on Saturday.

Silva struck twice in three second-half minutes, both with first-time efforts after Rossi Silva crosses from the right wing.

Center-back Juninho added a third goal shortly after when he headed into the bottom left corner after a perfectly weighted Daniel Simoes’ pass.

Meanwhile, Elton Brandao netted a late equalizer as Cuiaba salvaged a 2-2 home draw with Juventude.

Jonathan Cafu had given the hosts the lead on the half-hour mark before Wescley and Matheus Peixoto put Juventude ahead with goals just before halftime.

In Saturday’s only other fixture, Sao Paulo were held to a goalless home draw by Fluminense.Xinhua