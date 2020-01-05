Jordan’s king reaffirms importance of Iraq’s stability

AMMAN, Jan. 5 -- King Abdullah II of Jordan reaffirmed the country's keenness to maintain Iraq's security and stability, according to a Royal Court statement. In a phone call with Iraqi President Barham Salih on Sunday, the king stressed the need to exert all efforts to overcome tensions, protect all components of the Iraqi people, and avoid threats to regional and global peace and stability, the statement said. On Saturday, Jordan's Foreign Ministry voiced its great concern over the developments in Iraq and urged cooperation to preserve stability in the country. Xinhau