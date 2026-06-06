Trending Now
Home International 3 injured in Ukrainian drone attack on St. Petersburg
3 injured in Ukrainian drone attack on St. Petersburg
A passerby walks near a building on fire at the site of a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine June 10, 2025. REUTERS/Thomas Peter TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
International

3 injured in Ukrainian drone attack on St. Petersburg

June 6, 2026

MOSCOW, June 6  — Three people were injured in a massive Ukrainian drone attack on St. Petersburg on Saturday morning, said the city’s governor, Alexander Beglov. The injured were treated for minor injuries and have been discharged from hospital, Beglov added.

According to the governor of the Leningrad region, which surrounds St. Petersburg, 86 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) had been shot down by Saturday morning. The attack marks the second major drone assault on St. Petersburg and the Leningrad region since the start of this year’s St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, which concludes on Saturday.

Meanwhile, a Ukrainian drone attack sparked a fire at an oil depot in Ust-Labinsk in Russia’s Krasnodar region. Sixty residents from nearby homes were evacuated, and no casualties have been reported, the regional operational headquarters said.

The Russian Defense Ministry said air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 376 Ukrainian UAVs overnight across multiple regions. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 96
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Guest Opinion: Africa cooperation with BRICS “game changer”...

August 22, 2023

Zimbabwean minister urges more domestic financing for reproductive...

December 20, 2025

Senior CPC official meets with delegation of Singapore’s...

January 5, 2026

Russia expands delegation to Ukraine talks in Geneva

February 16, 2026

Kenya’s electricity imports rise in 2024/25 financial year

September 30, 2025

Russian attacks disrupt power, water supplies in Kiev:...

January 20, 2026

China unveils first-ever policy to boost high-quality development...

January 22, 2026

U.S. becomes major source of gun violence in...

December 6, 2025

Japan’s nuclear regulator says quake data fraud extremely...

January 7, 2026

Trump mulling sending second carrier if talks with...

February 11, 2026
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.