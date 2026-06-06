3 injured in Ukrainian drone attack on St. Petersburg

MOSCOW, June 6 — Three people were injured in a massive Ukrainian drone attack on St. Petersburg on Saturday morning, said the city’s governor, Alexander Beglov. The injured were treated for minor injuries and have been discharged from hospital, Beglov added.

According to the governor of the Leningrad region, which surrounds St. Petersburg, 86 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) had been shot down by Saturday morning. The attack marks the second major drone assault on St. Petersburg and the Leningrad region since the start of this year’s St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, which concludes on Saturday.

Meanwhile, a Ukrainian drone attack sparked a fire at an oil depot in Ust-Labinsk in Russia’s Krasnodar region. Sixty residents from nearby homes were evacuated, and no casualties have been reported, the regional operational headquarters said.

The Russian Defense Ministry said air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 376 Ukrainian UAVs overnight across multiple regions. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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