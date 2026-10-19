Egypt calls for “respect for Gulf security” in phone talks with Iran

CAIRO, Oct. 19 — Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty called for “respect for Gulf security” during a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Monday.

In a post on his X account, Abdelatty said the two ministers discussed regional developments. Abdelatty underscored the importance of de-escalation, prioritizing negotiations and respecting Gulf security.

The talks came two days after Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said Egypt was prepared to take any measures requested by Saudi Arabia to defend the kingdom’s security and sovereignty.

On Sunday, Egypt’s National Defense Council decided to provide Saudi Arabia with “all necessary and possible” forms of support.

On the same day, Egypt’s House of Representatives held an emergency session to discuss authorizing support for Saudi Arabia.(Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 90