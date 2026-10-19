Trending Now
Home International Egypt calls for “respect for Gulf security” in phone talks with Iran
Egypt calls for “respect for Gulf security” in phone talks with Iran
International

Egypt calls for “respect for Gulf security” in phone talks with Iran

October 19, 2026

CAIRO, Oct. 19  — Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty called for “respect for Gulf security” during a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Monday.

In a post on his X account, Abdelatty said the two ministers discussed regional developments. Abdelatty underscored the importance of de-escalation, prioritizing negotiations and respecting Gulf security.

The talks came two days after Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said Egypt was prepared to take any measures requested by Saudi Arabia to defend the kingdom’s security and sovereignty.

On Sunday, Egypt’s National Defense Council decided to provide Saudi Arabia with “all necessary and possible” forms of support.

On the same day, Egypt’s House of Representatives held an emergency session to discuss authorizing support for Saudi Arabia.(Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 90
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Iran says U.S. response to Tehran’s 14-point peace...

May 4, 2026

China’s paper-making industry reports higher revenue, profits

July 31, 2021

Wildfires sweep across Europe as heat, dry weather...

August 14, 2026

UN chief calls for investments in decent jobs,...

September 29, 2021

Appian and IFC Partner to Launch US$1 Billion...

October 21, 2025

Kremlin says EU transfer of Russian asset revenue...

September 24, 2026

U.S. forces strike Iran’s Qeshm Island after “attempted”...

June 3, 2026

Zimbabwean police arrest suspected serial murderer

January 4, 2026

If Japan refuses to withdraw its erroneous remarks,...

November 19, 2025

Venezuela quake death toll rises to 1,430

June 27, 2026
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.