Trending Now
Home WorldAfrica Uganda to vaccinate entire adult population against COVID-19
Uganda to vaccinate entire adult population against COVID-19
Africa

Uganda to vaccinate entire adult population against COVID-19

November 21, 2021

KAMPALA, Nov. 21 — Uganda on Saturday said it is aiming to vaccinate the entire adult population against COVID-19 ahead of the full reopening of the country’s economy early next year.
In a televised address about the country’s COVID-19 situation, President Yoweri Museveni said his government has expanded its target population for COVID-19 vaccination from the original priority groups such as health workers to all adults.
The move came after the country has stocked up more vaccines, Museveni said, adding the government is going to study COVID-19 vaccination for children.
According to the Health Ministry, the country has so far received more than 15 million COVID-19 vaccine doses. By Saturday, 6 million people have been vaccinated against the virus.
Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the East African nation has registered at least 127,000 infections, 97,000 recoveries from the virus, and 3,247 related deaths.  (Xinhua)

Post Views: 18
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Zuma says he ‘survived poisoning’

August 15, 2017

Africa needs at least 20 mln AstraZeneca COVID-19...

May 28, 2021

At least 20 killed in fresh clashes between...

September 14, 2021

Opposition candidate Tshisekedi wins DR Congo’s presidential election:...

January 10, 2019

Nigerian troops kill 7 Boko Haram fighters in...

April 15, 2018

40 injured in factory explosion in northern Tanzania

September 25, 2021

Egypt confirms 348 new cases, 7 deaths of...

May 4, 2020

Zuma’s corruption trial case postponed to September

August 10, 2021

UN Security Council welcomes announcement of ceasefire in...

May 22, 2021

Ugandan Olympic medal winners rewarded with cars, monthly...

August 12, 2021