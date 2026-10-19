Trending Now
Home International French PM urges targeted curfews after violent weekend protests
French PM urges targeted curfews after violent weekend protests
International

French PM urges targeted curfews after violent weekend protests

October 19, 2026

PARIS, Oct. 19– French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said Monday that partial curfews would be introduced in some areas starting Monday evening following incidents of looting during weekend protests.

At a news conference, Lecornu said he had asked French prefects to implement “a number of partial curfews as early as this evening,” describing the disorder as “very localized in urban centers.” Lecornu said a state of emergency would be declared “if necessary,” but added that curfews “appear to be more appropriate.”

“There is no question of allowing the looting to become established,” he said, adding that the Interior Ministry would release a detailed map of the areas concerned during Monday afternoon. Partial unemployment measures would be activated from Tuesday for shopkeepers affected by damage and looting, Lecornu said.

The government would also provide public funding to support affected businesses, he said, while stressing that such assistance “makes no sense if we are not capable of restoring order as quickly as possible.” French Trade Minister Serge Papin estimated that at least 3,000 businesses had been affected during weekend protests.

Around 550,000 people took part in protests across France on Saturday. A total of 2,397 people were arrested during the protests, which were marred by violence, according to figures released by the French Interior Ministry on Sunday. A total of 997 police officers and gendarmes were injured, seven of them seriously. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 281
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

U.S. military ordered to prepare for possible Iran...

October 8, 2026

10 killed, dozens injured in Ukrainian drone attacks...

August 3, 2026

UK intercepts Russian “shadow fleet” tanker in English...

June 14, 2026

Dutch gov’t suspends control over semiconductor manufacturer Nexperia

November 19, 2025

China must resolutely hit back at Japanese leader’s...

November 23, 2025

Shipping traffic through Strait of Hormuz rebounds: report

May 20, 2026

Trump says U.S. nuclear submarines deployed to “where...

August 4, 2025

Rare fishing cat reappears in western Cambodia amid...

February 2, 2026

China’s high-quality development adds value to global economy:...

December 31, 2025

Toxic smoke blankets Greece’s second-largest city after wildfire...

July 5, 2026
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.