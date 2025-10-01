AES confederation to form unified force, says Nigerien president

BAMAKO, Oct. 1 — Defense and security constitute the first pillar of the Confederation of the Alliance of Sahel States (AES) as the bloc moves toward creating a unified force, Nigerien President Abdourahamane Tchiani said Tuesday in Bamako at the end of a 24-hour visit to the Malian capital.

Speaking to the press at the Koulouba Palace, Tchiani said AES leaders are determined to “create and strengthen a unified force whose general staff is operational with constituted battalions,” assuring that “all defense and security issues will be handled by the general staff of this unified force,” which is based in Niamey, the capital city of Niger.

Diplomacy and development are the two other pillars of the confederation, he added, stressing that “to consolidate these three pillars, we meet through intermediate structures to evaluate the progress made and the objectives achieved.”

On diplomacy, the AES remains “in the same position and speaks with one voice” both at the United Nations and at all meetings and forums, he noted.

Regarding the Confederation Bank for Investment and Development, the Nigerien president said a meeting would “soon” be held in Bamako “to determine the operating modalities of the future financial institution.”

In September 2023, Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger signed the Liptako-Gourma Charter in Bamako, agreeing to establish the Alliance of Sahel States.

On July 6, 2024, the three countries announced the creation of the Confederation of the AES in Niamey, marking a significant step toward establishing an economic-military bloc. (Xinhua)

