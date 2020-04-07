Geingob praises Health Workers as Namibia commemorate World Health Day.



Windhoek, April 07-As the world commemorate the World Health Day, His Excellence Dr Hage G. Geingob today expressed his apprication to the Namibian healthworkers for their courage and dedication towards the fight against COVID-19.

The President of the Republic of Namibia, His Excellency Dr. Hage G. Geingob applauded the health workers for the job they continue doing in saving lives, especially during this time of the COVID-19 outbreak when their own lives and those of their families are at the highest risk.

In his message, President Geingob continued to say that: “I sincerely thank our healthcare workers who are carrying out commendable work as we are battling this deadly virus. It is in moments like this, that our attention is sharply focused on how vital and how brave health workers are individuals. Nurses, doctors, emergency services and all those who provide services in the health sector, save lives. They are everyday heroes.”

President Geingob urged the nation to appreciate the sacrifices made by the health workers, by rendering them all the cooperation they need, especially at this difficult time. The President further urgesd the people of Namibia to treat COVID-19 with the seriousness it deserves by abiding to the regulations in order to effectively combat the pandemic.

Joseph NM Tobias

joseph@namibiadailynews.info