Namibia introduces tech platform to facilitate travel
Namibia introduces tech platform to facilitate travel

April 27, 2022

WINDHOEK, April 27 — Namibia has partnered with the African Union and the PanaBios Consortium to introduce a new technological innovation that facilitates smoother and hassle-free travel, officials said Tuesday.
The Trusted Travel and Trusted Vaccines technology platforms provide secure, tamper-proof, and digitally verifiable COVID-19 laboratory test results and vaccine certificates.
In a statement, Ministry of Health and Social Services Executive Director Ben Nangombe said following weeks of trouble-shooting and pressure testing, it has customized the system for Namibia and is now in a position to issue, authenticate and verify travelers’ COVID-19 vaccine certificates.
“Travellers can enjoy the comfort and convenience of generating their authentic COVID-19 digital vaccination certificates online. This notice serves to inform that, from 26th April 2022, the Trusted Vaccines platform is available to generate COVID-19 Digital Vaccination Certificates for persons who are fully vaccinated,” he said.
For a Digital Vaccination Certificate with a QR Code to be issued, the platform is equipped with a self-upload functionality, enabling individuals to upload information and images of their Vaccination Cards and Passports/Travel documents for authentication, said. (Xinhua)

