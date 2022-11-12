Food situation worsens at Katima hospital

By Elezo Libanda

Katima Mulilo, Nov. 12 – Food shortages have hit patients admitted at the Katima Mulilo state hospital, hard.

According to sources, the government owes Pamo Trading, the food supplier to the only state hospital in the Zambezi region close to N$1 million.

A week ago the hospital made headlines when patients were seen fending for food at the open market opposite the state hospital.

Patients at the hospital have complained of food shortages, as most of them could not provide for themselves.

Pamo Trading has suspended food deliveries to the hospital due to the outstanding payment. Relatives of in-patients have to provide for them as other patients have specialized diets.

It has become difficult for family members to support the in-patients, and it has become even more difficult for people without relatives to provide them with food. Patients have been supplied with bread for more than a week.

Samashila Patience said his uncle is hospitalized at the hospital and providing him meals has not been easy.

“We have to go to the hospital more than three times a day, as some food has to be refrigerated before delivery. Patients hospitalized at the hospital are mainly from poor backgrounds as those well-off have access to private medical care.

A source at the hospital described the situation as dire.

“WE face challenges as at times we have to make means and provide patients with food from our own resources, as some medicines cannot be taken on an empty stomach. Some patients are not used to eating bread three times a day and it has become difficult for them,” the source added.

Numerous attempts to get comments from the Ministry spokesperson proved futile and the regional director’s mobile phone went unanswered